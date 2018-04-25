Red Cross responds as floods displace more than 210,000 people across Kenya

The Kenya Red Cross Society is providing emergency relief to thousands of people impacted by rising flood waters that continue to wreak havoc in many parts of Kenya.

Since torrential rains started last month, homes and farms have been destroyed, livestock has been lost and roads and other infrastructure have been washed away. More than 210,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

“With heavy rainfall persisting, the flood waters will continue to pose a risk for thousands of people across the country. Our staff and volunteers are working around the clock to ensure families in high-risk areas of the country are being evacuated to higher ground,” said Abbas Gullet, Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary General.

Kenya Red Cross Society is conducting search and rescue efforts, evacuating families in high-risk areas, providing basic health services and emergency shelter while delivering essential supplies like household items and water and sanitation in evacuation centres.

“The floods have been unforgiving. Many people have already lost their lives, homes and livelihoods,” says Gullet. “The situation remains dire – Red Cross is doing what it can but there is much more to be done.”

Kenya Red Cross Society has supported a total of 5,000 families with emergency shelter and household items. Response efforts continue across the most affected areas of the country, including Tana River, Kisumu, Taita Taveta, Isiolo, Makueni, Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Kilifi, Kajiado, Homa Bay, Machakos, Narok, Kitui and Nairobi.

