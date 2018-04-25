South Africa: Communications Committee Welcomes National Assembly Resolution on ICASA Chairperson

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has welcomed a resolution by the National Assembly (NA) to put on hold the committee’s recommendation for the removal of the Councillor and Chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), Mr Rubben Mohlaloga.

The matter will be referred back to the committee for further processing as well as allowing further consultations between Mr Mohlaloga’s legal representatives, Office of the Speaker and the committee.

Mr Mohlaloga was found guilty of fraud and money laundering by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 15 January 2018. He has not been sentenced as yet.

Subsequently, the committee thus recommended to the NA for his removal on 27 March 2018.

