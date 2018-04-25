South Africa to Host the Japan–Africa Public Private Economic Forum

South Africa will host the Japan–Africa Public Private Economic Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre from 3-4 May 2018.

The Forum follows an announcement made in 2016, in Nairobi, Kenya by Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe where he outlined intentions to accelerate the promotion of private sector-led economic growth by encouraging further business encounters among Japanese and African companies.

Minister Davies says that the Japan-Africa Public Private Economic Forum which is organised by the government of Japan in collaboration with South Africa, with full involvement of the business leaders from both countries, will provide an opportunity for Japanese and African companies as well as key business and development related institutions to highlight their work in Africa.

“The Forum will provide participating countries with opportunities to capitalise on the presence of a wide range of business actors to reflect on their approach to boosting investment in their respective countries, including by leveraging necessary public and private resources. Discussions will zoom in on the challenges surrounding a private-sector-driven economic growth and showcase successful and innovative examples to explore way forward,” says Davies.

The Forum’s programme will include a plenary, thematic sessions, business-to-business meetings and exhibition to showcase Japanese products to open the way to new business frontiers and networking sessions among participants.

