INDIA-SOUTH AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT 2018

“United by Legacy, Unified for Prosperity”

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend and cover the two day mega event INDIA-SOUTH AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT 2018 on 29-30 April 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, being organized by the High Commission of India in Pretoria in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry- Government of India, the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti)-Government of South Africa, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA)-South Africa, Invest India, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The two-day event will open with a Tribute to Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi choreographed by UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Gavin Rajah on 29 April 2018, followed by a Plenary, 8 Breakaway Sessions and a Closing Session on 30 April 2018, all of which seek to chart the way forward for the India-South Africa relationship. The Summit will also be marked by a MOU that will be signed between Invest SA and Invest India, strengthening a rapidly growing economic and trade partnership between two strategic partner countries. Two additional highlights include a Book Release commemorating 20 Years of a Strategic Partnership between India and South Africa inked by journalist Fakir Hansen and the release of a White Paper setting out the substantive Corporate Social Responsibilities of Indian companies based in South Africa.

Additionally, there will be an interface between India-SADC given the Summit focus with identified SADC countries. Five SADC Ministers from Lesotho(2), Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique are expected to attend the Business Summit.

The Keynote Addresses at the Summit will be delivered by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Dr. Rob Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry, Government of South Africa and Mr. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises, Government of South Africa. The Summit will also see the participation of the Premier of the Gauteng Province, Mr. David Makhura as well as Ministers, CEOs and industry specialists from both India and South Africa.

VENUE: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

DATE: 29.04.2018, Sunday; TIME: 18:00 onwards

Curtain Raiser Dinner and a tribute to the Mahatma and Madiba: Khadi Couture

DATE: 30.04.2018, Monday; TIME: 08:30 – 17:30

Plenary Session and 8 Parallel Sectoral Sessions

