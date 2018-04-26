Namibian diplomat participates in 12th Training for African Diplomats by Federal Foreign Office

On 26 April 2018, Ambassador Christian Schlaga presented Michelle Farmer, Desk Officer for Germany at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, the letter of invitation to participate in the 12th Training for African Diplomats of the Federal Foreign Office. The training will run from 4 June until 29 June 2018 and takes place in Berlin.

Since 1992, the Federal Foreign Office's Training for International Diplomats team has offered further training programmes for young diplomats from over 170 countries in different languages. The content and method of the curriculum is based on the needs of the participants and orientates itself on the job requirements for modern diplomacy. The topics include world politics of the 20th and 21st century, international law and European integrations. In the area of diplomacy, the curriculum focuses on current international and global challenges; study trips to European institutions and International Organisations complete this part of the programme. Furthermore, the training includes practical skills such as diplomatic speech, negotiations and media training.

By inviting young Namibian diplomats, Germany strives to foster personal links between the two countries. The training seminar will make a substantial contribution in further cementing the close cooperation between Namibia and the Federal Republic of Germany. The German Embassy is therefore very pleased to invite Michelle Farmer.

