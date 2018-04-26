South Africa: National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Deputy Chairperson celebrates freedom day by helping children of Galeshewe township

The Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Mr Raseriti Tau will celebrate Freedom Day (Friday 27 April) by handing over sports equipment to children at a secure care facility in Galeshewe, Northern Cape.

Mr Tau seeks to deepen and restore human rights in the communities by placing emphasis on the importance of sport in building social cohesion through the slogan: “A child in sport is a child out of court”.

During the NCOP Provincial Week last year, an NCOP Delegation led by Mr Tau visited the area and was touched when they saw the plight of children in Galeshewe, promising to return with the sport equipment. The NCOP Deputy Chairperson believes that all citizens must play their part in building a society inspired by the values of our first democratic president Nelson Mandela.

Mr Tau is making a clarion call to all South Africans to celebrate Freedom Day by uniting against poverty and committing to continue Madiba’s legacy of always working towards protecting the most vulnerable by making everyday a Mandela Day.

DETAILS OF THE HANDING OVER CEREMONY ARE AS FOLLOWS:

DATE: Friday, 27 April 2018

TIME: 10.00

VENUE: Molehe Mampe Secure Care Centre, (296 Methodist Street) Homestead, Kimberley

