South Africa: President Ramaphosa to bestow National Orders Awards

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Grand Patron of the National Orders, will on Saturday, 28 April 2018, bestow the 2018 National Orders Awards on distinguished local citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have played a momentous role towards building a free and peaceful democratic South Africa and improving the lives of South Africans in various ways.

The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the President of the Republic, upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity.

During the ceremony, President Ramaphosa will bestow the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to the deserving recipients.

Advertisement

Details of the ceremony are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 28 April 2018

Time: 11h00 (Media to arrive at 10h00 for the Ceremony)

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.