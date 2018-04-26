Ten aid workers missing in South Sudan

Ten aid workers have gone missing outside South Sudan’s Yei town in Central Equatoria region.



Their convoy was en route to Tore from Yei town, early on 25 April to conduct a humanitarian needs assessment. Their whereabouts and well-being are unknown. The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou demanded their swift return.



“We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of these humanitarian workers and are urgently seeking information about their well-being,” said Mr. Noudehou. “These individuals, UN and NGO staff, are here to help the people of South Sudan and should not be targeted. Our colleagues must be released without condition so that their work can continue.”



The ten humanitarian staff, all nationals, include one from UNOCHA, two from UNICEF, one from the South Sudanese Development Organisation, (SSDO), two from ACROSS, three from Plan International and one from Action Africa Help (AAH).



“I firmly condemn the latest attack against colleagues engaged in emergency humanitarian assistance in Central Equatoria and call on all parties to the conflict in South Sudan to ensure a safe and secure environment, conducive to the delivery of assistance,” said Mr. Noudehou.



This is the second incident involving aid workers being held by armed groups in April alone, and the third in six months.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).