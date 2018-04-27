Comment by the Information and Press Department on the developments in Madagascar:

Moscow is concerned about reports from Antananarivo on the escalation of the internal political situation in Madagascar following the April 21 clash between opposition activists and police, which claimed human lives.

We proceed from the fact that developments in Madagascar are the domestic affair of this country. It is crucial for the public and political processes to unfold strictly within constitutional provisions and to correspond to the standards of the national legislation.

Moscow expresses hope that in the interests of the future of the Malagasy state and the stability of its democratic institutions, all political forces will show restraint and responsibility so as to avoid destabilisation of the internal situation and the growth of social tensions. We view this as the only way to ensure steady progress for Madagascar.

