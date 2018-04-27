Press Statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, United States on the Occasion of the Republic of Sierra Leone's National Day:

On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I send my best wishes to Sierra Leoneans as they celebrate 57 years of independence on April 27.

The United States and Sierra Leone share a deep friendship based on our commitment to sustainable development, democracy, human rights, peace, and good governance.

On this historic occasion, we celebrate Sierra Leone’s progress and its promise for the future and offer congratulations on your recent free and fair democratic elections. I offer best wishes for a joyous and safe holiday, and I reaffirm the commitment of the United States to our enduring friendship.

