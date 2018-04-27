Press Statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, United States on the Occasion of the Republic of South Africa's National Day:

On behalf of President Trump and the American people, we send our best wishes to the people of the Republic of South Africa as you observe the 24th anniversary of Freedom Day.

Our two countries enjoy a relationship based on shared democratic values and a commitment to peace and prosperity. Our trade and investment ties are strong, creating jobs in both countries. We are also working together to achieve progress in health, science, and technology. As we move forward, there will be many opportunities to expand our vital partnership to overcome today’s many challenges.

This year takes on special significance as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth. Madiba’s leadership was instrumental in bringing about South Africa’s first democratic elections 24 years ago, and his legacy inspires South Africa to be a leader in Africa and in the world today.

Sincere congratulations as you celebrate this momentous anniversary.

