Press Statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, United States on the Occasion of the Republic of Togo's National Day:

On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I am extending warm wishes to the people of Togo as you celebrate the 58th anniversary of your independence on April 27.

The United States remains committed to a strong partnership with Togo and to supporting Togo’s efforts to strengthen its democracy, prosperity, and security.

As you celebrate this historic day, the United States stands with Togo in honoring your independence as a nation rich in tradition and full of possibilities, and sends warm wishes to the government and people of Togo for a joyous independence celebration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.