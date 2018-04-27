South Africa: Health Committee welcomes Cabinet intervention

The Portfolio Committee on Health welcomes Cabinet’s approval of the placement of the North West Provincial Department of Health under administration.

The Chairperson of the committee Ms Lindelwa Dunjwa said: “the committee welcomes the decision that the government has taken. The Department of Health in the North West is in a crisis, and that affects patients who urgently need healthcare services. This decision will ensure that people in the North West Province have access to healthcare services as outlined in chapter two of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa under the Bill of Rights.

“We will continuously monitor the situation in the North West Province through the national Department of Health”, said Ms Dunjwa.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.