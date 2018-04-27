South Africa: President Ramaphosa appoints Inter-Ministerial task team on North-West

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an Inter-Ministerial Task Team to give urgent attention to matters of governance and risks facing the North West province.

This development follows the President’s visit to the province a week ago and is a response to appeals by the people of the North-West and a range of other concerned stakeholders that government should intervene.

At its meeting of Wednesday, April 25 2018, Cabinet deliberated on the unstable situation that has unfolded in North West, and which has affected a number of services, particularly health services.

Among other resolutions, Cabinet approved the invoking of Section 100(1)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, to address the apparent crisis, particularly in the health sector.

The President has directed the Inter-Ministerial Task Team to:

1. Conduct an urgent assessment of the state of governance in the North-West Province;

2. Advise Cabinet on potential risks facing the province;

3. Provide Cabinet with a comprehensive report on the state of governance in the province, at the Cabinet meeting of 9 May 2018. The report should advise on steps to be taken in respect of the Task Team’s findings, and

4. Remain seized with the North-West matter until all critical issues are resolved.

The Inter-Ministerial Task Team comprises:

Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma (Convenor);

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

Minister of Finance, Mr Nhlanhla Nene

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize

Minister of Public Works, Mr Thulas Nxesi

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr Senzeni Zokwana

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Minister of Police, Mr Bheki Cele

Minister of State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Adv Michael Masutha.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.