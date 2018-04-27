South Africa welcomes the high-level summit talks between the two Koreas

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation welcomes the scheduled summit between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) that will take place today, 27 April 2018, in the border town of Panmunjom.

Following the meeting on 5 March 2018 in Pyongyang between the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un and the ROK President Moon-Jae-in’s delegation of special envoys, the two sides agreed on a roadmap of joint actions and ongoing discussions, which will culminate in the summit meeting scheduled for 27 April 2018.

South Africa is encouraged by these positive developments on the Korean Peninsula and the efforts on all sides to promote direct contact and dialogue to ensure holistic and durable solutions in the Korean Peninsula.

South Africa, in line with its foreign policy, has consistently called for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as we firmly believe that nuclear weapons and the pursuance of such capabilities do not enhance security, but rather constitute a source of regional and international insecurity. In this regard, South Africa pledges its full support with respect to the rapprochement from all sides, in the interest of peace and security for the region, and beyond.

