The Central African Republic (CAR) Humanitarian Fund Releases $ 11 Million to Support Humanitarian Response

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Central African Republic (CAR), Najat Rochdi has allocated US$11 million from the Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) for projects countywide to address urgent humanitarian needs prioritized in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). This funding will also help in bridging the funding gap observed during the first quarter of the year.

The humanitarian situation in CAR continues to deteriorate due to attacks by armed groups resulting in massive displacements of population. This situation is further exacerbated by extreme poverty, lack of basic social services, and successive conflicts disrupting early recovery initiatives. Against this backdrop, humanitarian needs are increasing and yet funding has diminished significantly.

This funding allocation aims at responding to the immediate and critical needs of people affected by crisis, protracted emergency and support to durable solutions for the return of the displaced persons. Targeted geographic areas include the Prefectures of Ouham Pendé, Ouaka, Mbomou, Haut Mbomou, Mambéré-Kadeï, Basse-Kotto and Haute Kotto. These regions were prioritized due to the severity of needs through a participative and consultative process that involved all the stakeholders of the CAR HF.

Eligible projects will be implemented mainly through a multi-sectoral approach, ensuring that beneficiaries receive a comprehensive package of assistance. Cash programming approach through activities such as in-kind assistance, cash-for-work or vouchers will be encouraged as per the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit recommendations aiming at increasing the efficiency of humanitarian assistance.

Over the first quarter of 2018, the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has continued to increase reaching 680,962 persons as of 31 March 2018. In addition, the number of refugees has reached 568,572 making 1 in 4 Central Africans either displaced internally or in neighboring countries. 2.5 million people, which is more than half of the population of CAR, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The 2018 HRP requesting $ 515.6 million which aims at covering humanitarian needs of 1.9 million Central Africans is only 8 per cent funded ($38.6 million). “I commend the international community for their generosity towards the people of CAR. Humanitarian needs have grown significantly reaching an unprecedented level while funding remains very low. I urge the international community not to neglect the crisis. The people of CAR need your continuous support and we must not fail them” said Ms. Rochdi. Adequate funding for the 2018 HRP is critical to provide immediate response to the conflict-affected people.

Since January 2018, the CAR HF has received over $10 million through contributions from Belgium, Denmark, Luxemburg, Sweden, and United Kingdom. In July 2018, the CAR Humanitarian Fund will be celebrating its 10 years’ anniversary since its inception in 2008. $165.2 million has been so far allocated by the fund to respond to emergency projects. CAR HF is a predictable funding mechanism that allows the Humanitarian Coordinator to respond to onset emergencies to save life and alleviate suffering.

