Uganda: Hon Okello Oryem Meets Special Envoy of UN Secretary General

The special envoy of the UN secretary General for the great lakes region Said Djinnit met with the state for foreign affairs Hon. Okello Oryem at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters, Kampala, Uganda on the 27th April 2018.

The two discussed a wide range of issues relating to peace and security within the great lakes region. The special envoy commended the efforts of Uganda, as well as the sub regional organizations in particular IGAD, EAC, ICGLR towards supporting political processes and finding peaceful solutions for the conflict situations in the region. He underlined the need for a continued and close coordination between those organizations in order to strengthen their efficiency.

The Minister reassured the Special Envoy of Uganda’s continued regional and international support for initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive dialogue amongst national stakeholders and stressed the importance of opening political space to enable the full and free participation of political parties. He also noted the need for governments in the region, as well as regional and international partners, to continue addressing urgent and drastically increasing humanitarian needs and pursue durable solutions for internally displaced persons, refugees and asylum seekers.

