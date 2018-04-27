United States Embassy, Addis Ababa: 4th English Language Professionals’ Association Conference

The 4th English Language Professionals' Association (ELPA) Annual Conference will take place from April 28 – 29, 2018 at the Organization for Women in Self Employment (WISE) training center.

Focused on the theme of “Building Reading Culture in Schools,” the two-day conference will bring together more than 325 English language professionals from throughout Ethiopia and ten English Language Fellows based in Africa for discussions and presentations on teaching reading in the classroom. U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Troy Fitrell will deliver opening remarks.

You are cordially invited to cover the opening of the annual conference at:

Venue: Organization for Women in Self Employment (WISE) Training Center, Around Nifas Silk, Addis Ababa

Time: Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 8:30 am in the morning

