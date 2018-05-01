Canada continues to provide much-needed humanitarian assistance in Somalia

Canada is providing assistance to address the critical needs of the millions of people in Somalia who continue to face hunger, disease, displacement, physical insecurity and loss of livelihoods as a result of the ongoing conflict and natural disasters, especially drought.

The Honourable Ahmed D. Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today (April 27, 2018) announced, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, that Canada will provide an additional $18 million to humanitarian partners to support vulnerable communities in Somalia.

This new funding will be allocated to UN agencies, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and non-governmental organizations to help provide food, health and nutrition services, water and sanitation, and education and protection for children.

Quotes

“As Somalia works toward stability, peace and prosperity, it remains vulnerable to both conflict and natural disasters, which threaten the lives of millions of people. Canada’s additional humanitarian assistance will help address the needs of the most vulnerable and ensure those requiring emergency assistance are reached.”

– Ahmed D. Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

In 2017, Canada provided $29 million to address conflict- and drought-related humanitarian needs in Somalia.

Canada also provides humanitarian support for approximately 1 million Somali refugees living in neighbouring countries through its funding to the UN Refugee Agency and the World Food Programme.

