Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest give Members More Points Earning Opportunities with New Promotions

Marriott Rewards (www.Marriott.com) and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG®) (www.StarwoodHotels.com) continue to help members get the most out of travel through the latest loyalty points promotions. With Marriott Rewards MegaBonus® and SPG More Nights, More Starpoints promotions, members can earn bonus points for every night they stay, beginning with their third night. These rewarding offers allow members to explore and accrue points within each program’s extensive portfolio of hotels totaling nearly 6,500 hotels and resorts worldwide. Points can be redeemed for free nights, flights, exclusive experiences on Marriott Rewards Moments and SPG Moments, with Marriott Rewards MORE shopping portal, and much more.

Registration: April 2 – June 30, 2018

April 2 – June 30, 2018 Earning Period: April 16 – July 20, 2018

Marriott Rewards MegaBonus:

By registering for the promotion here (https://goo.gl/b6DiTA), members will earn 750 bonus points on every night of every stay starting with their third night.

Members can earn up to 36,000 bonus points.

Nearly all Marriott Rewards brands are participating in the promotion except for Marriott ExecuStay, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club® owner-occupied weeks.

See the Official Terms & Regulations for more details at MarriottRewards.com/MegaBonusNights (https://goo.gl/8irXNZ).

SPG More Nights, More StarPoints Promotion:

By registering for the promotion here (https://goo.gl/Bv75kT), members will earn 250 bonus Starpoints, which is the equivalent of 750 Marriott Rewards points, for every night spent at participating SPG® hotels and resorts, starting on their third night.

Members can earn up to 12,000 Starpoints, which equals 36,000 Marriott Rewards points.

Promotion valid at SPG hotels and resorts participating (https://goo.gl/EExVUM) in the promotion (including participating SPG Design Hotels).

See the Official Rules for more details at spg.com/morenights (https://goo.gl/hUQPk6).

These promotions are in addition to the everyday member benefits of both programs including free Wi-Fi, Mobile Check-in/Checkout, and, where available, mobile requests and keyless entry. Marriott Rewards and SPG are free to join.

In addition to redeeming points for hotel stays, all Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and SPG members can redeem points to pursue their passions wherever they travel by choosing from a wide array of curated special experiences and having access to master classes with living legends offered exclusively on the Marriott Rewards Moments (https://Moments.MarriottRewards.com) and SPG Moments (https://auction.StarwoodHotels.com) sites. Whether it’s tickets to one of the hottest shows on Broadway; a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hang out with your favorite sports team; or a cooking class with a world-famous chef, members can redeem points to participate in a bounty of unique experiences that make travel more meaningful and memorable. Together, both platforms offered members access to nearly 7,000 experiences in 2017.

To enroll or learn more about Marriott Rewards and SPG, visit www.MarriottRewards.com and www.SPG.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Marriott International, Inc..

For Media Inquiries:

Anjali Mehra

+971565396555

[email protected]

About Marriott Rewards

Marriott International’s (www.Marriott.com) award-winning loyalty program – Marriott Rewards – spans 19 unique and iconic global brands and nearly 4,800 distinctive properties. When members book their stays on Marriott.com (https://goo.gl/YRBipM) or the Marriott Mobile app (https://goo.gl/DEpzuV), they earn loyalty points, enjoy the advantage of exclusive Member Rates (https://goo.gl/qVv91W), our lowest available rates, and gain an elevated stay experience with free Wi-Fi, mobile check-in and checkout, and Mobile Service Requests wherever available. The hugely popular Marriott Rewards has won the Freddie Award for “Hotel Program of the Year–Americas” nine consecutive years as chosen by frequent travelers. Marriott Rewards is free to join and has no blackout dates. To enroll and for more information about the program, guests may visit MarriottRewards.com (https://goo.gl/PVJ7Pb). Connect with Marriott Rewards on Facebook (https://goo.gl/S83SVM) Twitter (https://goo.gl/jJSPEu) and Instagram (https://goo.gl/tWvqs6).

About Starwood Preferred Guest

Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG®) (https://goo.gl/c5PUFY) is an innovative, award-winning frequent traveler program that unites 11 luxury and distinctive hotel brands in nearly 1,500 properties in 97 countries and territories around the world. SPG reinvented the hospitality loyalty landscape when it launched in 1999 with its breakthrough policy of no blackout dates, and over the years has continued its tradition of innovation with enhancements such as Cash + Points, Your24™, SPG Lifetime™, SPG Moments and 4 p.m. late checkout when available. SPG also offers the opportunity for meeting professionals to earn rich rewards including Starpoints and elite status through SPG Pro. SPG has an ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of today’s connected global traveler by leveraging must-have mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android that utilize state-aware technology to create a more personalized hotel stay. All of this has helped SPG build a passionate member base among the world’s most frequent travelers. Learn more about the #spglife at spg.com (https://goo.gl/c5PUFY) and spg.com/moments (https://goo.gl/bDQZrf) and connect with us on Facebook (https://goo.gl/tyk1LA), Twitter (https://goo.gl/UB71RR) and Instagram (https://goo.gl/mHLQ3v).

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com (www.Marriott.com), and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com (www.MarriottNewsCenter.com). In addition, connect with us on Facebook (https://goo.gl/oXqqEf) and @MarriottIntl on Twitter (https://goo.gl/e6kpSn) and Instagram (https://goo.gl/sxiPXZ).