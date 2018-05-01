South Africa: Parliamentary Week Ahead

Consideration of the Division of Revenue Bill, a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to pay tribute to the late Ms Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Dr Zola Skweyiya lead activities in Parliament this week. There are also 19 meetings of Committees scheduled this week.

The NCOP is scheduled to consider the Division of Revenue Bill during its plenary on Wednesday and on the same day, the NA will hold a Workers Day debate titled, “Celebrating 100 years of Nelson Mandela – Restoration of workers’ right to dignity through the National Minimum Wage.”

The NA and NCOP Joint Sitting to pay tribute to the late Member of Parliament and “Mother of the Nation,” Ms Madikizela-Mandela and the late former Social Development Minister, Dr Skweyiya, will be held in the National Assembly Chamber on Thursday.

The NCOP’s Select Committee on Appropriations will, on Wednesday at 10 am, meet to consider final mandates and the report on the 2018 Division of Revenue Bill in preparation for the Bill being considered in the House that afternoon. The Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings is scheduled to consider and adopt the Embrace Dignity Petition Report. This petition is calling for an end to all forms of oppression against women, prostitution, sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

The NA’s Ad Hoc Committee on Review of Powers and Privileges Act will meet on Wednesday to consider public submissions and discuss the Draft Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Amendment Bill. The Standing Committee on Public Accounts, on the other hand, will hold hearings on matters of the Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) and other contracts with the South African Police Services.

Other Committee meetings scheduled for this week include, amongst others, the following:

On Wednesday, 02 May, Portfolio Committee on Health will deliberate on the National Public Health Institute of South Africa (NAPHISA). The committee will also be briefed by the Department of Health on its opinion on the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill.

On Friday, 04 May: The Standing Committee on Appropriations will be briefed by the National Treasury on the Appropriation Bill. On the same day, the Portfolio Committee on Police will deliberate on the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill.

