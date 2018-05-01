South Africa to Host the Japan–Africa Public-Private Economic Forum

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the inaugural Japan-Africa Public-Private Economic Forum that will be taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies and Japanese Minister Economy, Trade and Industry, Mr Hiroshige Seko will deliver keynote addresses.

DATE: 3-4 May 2018

TIME: 09:00

VENUE: Sandton Convention Centre

: 161 Maude Street

: Johannesburg

The Forum will consist of plenary and thematic sessions as well as side events including business networking opportunities. In addition, the Japan Fair will showcase Japanese products and other events include special sessions focusing on specific themes such as investment promotion and technology transfer and entrepreneurship.

RSVPs should be forwarded to Rorisang Matea via telephone on 012 394 3303/079 1121 787 or e-mail: [email protected]

