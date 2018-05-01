United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Green’s Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Honorable Geoffrey Onyeama

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Clayton M. McCleskey:

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met today with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honorable Geoffrey Onyeama. Administrator Green underscored the importance of the relationship between the United States and Nigeria, and the two shared a desire for ongoing coordination in achieving our mutual goals.

Administrator Green also highlighted ways to enhance strategic partnerships with the private sector, promote economic growth and reform, combat threats to peace and security, and build on Nigeria's role as a democratic leader in the region. Additionally, Administrator Green and Minister Onyeama agreed that Nigeria's economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our countries' mutual prosperity.



