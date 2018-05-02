Bako Ambianda on Driving Trade and Facilitating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa

ATIGS Group (www.ATIGS2018.com) gears up to welcome prominent business executives and investors at the prestigious 2018 Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS), to be held on June 24-26, 2018 in Washington, DC, USA at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center.

Hosted by ATIGS Group, Inc and Organized by GAA Exhibitions & Conferences (http://GAAExhibitions.com), the 2018 ATIGS edition will gather key economic players from more than 70 countries including government delegations, African buyers, high-profile African leaders, project developers, and international investors.

Africa has become an attractive region for foreign investment and international trade. It is being forecast that foreign direct investments and international trade in Africa will continue to increase rapidly. Africa's economic growth is creating substantial new business opportunities with the Consumer facing industries, resources, agriculture, and infrastructure to generate as much as 2.6 trillion USD in revenue annually by 2020. Africa Development Bank estimates that Africa’s extractive resources could contribute over 600 Billion USD in government revenue for the next 20 years (30 billion USD per annum).

Designed to promote and facilitate international trade between the Americas, Asia, Europe, United Arab Emirates and Africa, ATIGS is a perfect platform to attract FDIs, enhance economic development through private-public partnership; promote trade and showcase investment opportunities; secure funding, investment, and financing for infrastructure projects; maximum media exposure, network with hundreds of global investors in one place and conduct B2B, G2G and G2B meetings.

“Africa is great investment destination that is open for business, with huge economic potential, and immense room for development. ATIGS provide a unique platform for companies around the world looking to expand or establish their business operations in Africa to gain strategic knowledge about local investment opportunities, and connect with competent authorities, and businesses from Africa. It is a business platform with a focus on providing access to African markets as a One-Stop Shop and connecting global investors with investment opportunities in Africa.” said Bako Ambianda, Chairman of ATIGS Group, Inc.

Marie-Dominique Kassi, Media Relations, ATIGS Group | [email protected]

Ceci Guevara, Media Relations, GAA Exhibitions & Conferences | [email protected]

ATIGS Group (www.ATIGS2018.com) connects African businesses to world-class investors and strategic partners; represents bankable projects; and facilitate the pipeline between investors and top scalable, profitable opportunities across Africa to enhance economic development. If you want to gain insight or plug into its vast business opportunities in Africa, then ATIGS is for you. If you are thinking about opening or expanding operations in Africa, look no further than the upcoming ATIGS 2018. We urge you to visit ATIGS 2018 official website – www.ATIGS2018.com, for all latest developments.