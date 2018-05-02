New Rugby Africa Gold Cup Perpetual Trophy – a Rugby World Cup qualifier – to be Unveiled at International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress in Brussels on May 8, 2018

The New Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Gold Cup perpetual trophy – a Rugby World Cup qualifier – will be unveiled during the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress in Brussels on May 8, 2018.

The 2018 edition of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup (June – August 2018) will be played by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

The winners of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup will go to Rugby World Cup 2019 as Africa 1 and play New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the Repechage Winner in Pool B.

Founded in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), formerly known as the Confederation of African Rugby or CAR, is one of the six regional associations of World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org), the international body that manages rugby 15 and rugby sevens. Rugby Africa brings together African nations playing rugby 15s, rugby 7s for both men and women. Rugby Africa organizes the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, qualifying competition for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and Africa Men’s and Women’s 7s, qualifying competitions for the 2020 Olympic Games as well as a range of other tournaments involving 20 countries in 15s rugby and more than 30 in Sevens. Rugby Africa has 38 members, including 22 members or associate members of World Rugby, 10 members or associate members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries working with Rugby Africa.

APO Group is the Official Partner of Rugby Africa. Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading media relations' consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global & multinational companies, governments, as well as NGOs impels the company to continuously enhance its value proposition within Africa & Middle East to better cater its clients ‘needs. Amongst our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, Mara Group, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Sage, Ecobank, Iflix, Jumia, Samsung, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Oracle, Philips, Barclays, MoneyGram, Ernst & Young, Orange …

