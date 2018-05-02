Wander More: Marriott International Reveals Spectacular Seasonal Experiences across its Brands in the Middle East and Africa

Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) has today unveiled an array of exciting offers for the upcoming hot months so that guests across the Middle East and Africa can enjoy an unforgettable summer. With a mega 30% off available for Marriott International’s loyalty members and 20% off for non-members, offers available across participating hotels, restaurants, lounges and spas from a choice of over 200 hotels are not to be missed.

Whether guests are seeking extraordinary desert, resort or city experiences such as reliving the Bedouin way of life at the only resort in a Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai; to intimate views of the Pyramids at Marriott Mena House, Cairo; hopping onto the ski slopes in the midst of the summer heat when staying at the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai; or simply lapping up the sun on the luxurious white sand beach at The St. Regis Mauritius Resort – Marriott international has an option suitable for all.

“Time is so valuable for busy people, and through our seasonal offers we are delighted to be able to provide guests with an exceptional opportunity to utilize their time to create memorable experiences at many of our amazing hotels,” said Neal Jones, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

Advertisement

The summer offers announcement comes hot on the heels of the company’s new unified loyalty program across Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) which will launch in August 2018. Members will earn more points faster than under the prior programs – on average 20% more points for every dollar spent.

“This year, we’re recognizing our loyalty members with even better rewards as ongoing appreciation for their continued support – we aim to ensure that our loyal members always have an extraordinary experience beyond the norm and lifelong memories to boot,” he concluded.

Guests can book offers immediately for stays made between May 1, 2018 until September 30, 2018. For more information on participating hotels, experiences and specific deals, please visit: www.WanderMore.me

Non-loyalty members are encouraged to join Marriott International’s loyalty program to be able to enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits and offers available at the company’s properties. To sign up for free, visit www.SPG.com, www.Marriott.com and www.RitzCarlton.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Marriott International, Inc..

Media Contact:

Anjali Mehra

+971 565396555

[email protected]

Bassel Barakat

+971525347568

[email protected]

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook (https://goo.gl/E5Kgip) and @MarriottIntl on Twitter (https://goo.gl/1aqHh3) and Instagram (https://goo.gl/q2X3ZZ).