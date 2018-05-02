World Rugby’s African association’s Chairman to attend the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) congress in Brussels

World Rugby’s (www.WorldRugby.org) African association’s Chairman, Abdelaziz BOUGJA has received an official invitation from the President of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), Gianni MERLO, to attend the 81st AIPS Congress which will be held from May 7 – 10, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Hosted by AIPS and Sportspress Belgium, the Congress will cover a wide range of topics relevant to sports journalism and its professionals worldwide, including the AIPS Sport Media Awards.

Founded in 1924, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has over the years established itself as the peak body for international sports media across the world. Today, more than 150 National Sports Journalist Associations (NSJA's) and nearly 10,000 individual members from more than 150 countries, including 42 African countries are affiliated to the global association. In Africa, the sub-association, AIPS Africa, counts 6000 members working as reporters, writers, photographers, commentators and editors in print, online and broadcast platforms.

“It is an honor to be invited at AIPS Congress and be part of the largest sports journalism event globally. Since we’ve been collaborating with APO Group, there’s a growing interest in African Rugby by international media as evidenced by the number of articles published recently. Last month alone, several articles about African rugby appeared in CNN, BBC, ESPN, Rugby World magazine, Radio France Internationale (RFI), Rugby Today Radio sport – a New Zealand sports radio- but also in XINHUA, the largest Chinese news agency”, said Abdelaziz BOUGJA, Chairman of World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com).

“The AIPS Congress is a prestigious platform for all sports media outlets. More than 400 sports journalists are expected to participate in the event in Brussels. I’m glad AIPS chose to put a spotlight on African Rugby and invite the President of Rugby Africa”, said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and CEO of APO Group.

This year is a pivotal year for African Rugby. Ten exciting competitions will start in the next coming weeks including the iconic Rugby Africa Gold Cup – which in 2018 doubles as a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan – and the Africa Rugby 7s tournament, a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics. Up to three African teams, including South Africa, could be representing the continent at the World Cup, the world's third-largest sporting event after the Olympics Games and the FIFA World cup. All these events will provide exceptional moments for African sports journalists and a tremendous opportunity for them to share their stories with the local audience and the world.

About Rugby Africa

Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org) , the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all of the African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup 2019, and Africa 7, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games 2020. Rugby Africa has 38 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.

About AIPS

Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive / International Sports Press Association (www.AIPSMedia.com). Established in Paris in 1924, the AIPS is the premiere body representing the international sports media with 156 national member associations, nearly 10,000 individual members, and very close ties to major international sports federations including the ICO, FIFA, IAAF, FINA, FIBA, FIVB and UEFA. Sports journalists up to the age of 28 and university students majoring in sports journalism are eligible to join AIPS Young Reporters.

AIPS Africa provides a support system to sportswriters, but the association also funds Young Reporters Programs (https://goo.gl/VdaNiE) in international events. They offer training and capacity building workshops for all categories of sports journalists; mentoring programs; exchanges forum for discussion of topical issues, resources sharing and assistance on accreditation.

About APO Group

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.org) is the leading media relations' consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East.

Headquarter: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong