Communique of the 769th meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) on the Somalia Transition Plan

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 769th meeting, held on 30 April 2018, received a briefing on the Somalia Transition Plan, and adopted the following decision:

Council,

1. Takes note of the statement made by the Acting Director for Peace and Security Department, Dr. Admore Kambudzi, on behalf of the Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui. Council also takes note of the presentations by the Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Gamal Hassan and the National Security Advisor of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdisaid Ali, as well as of the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission and Head of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), Ambassador Francisco Madeira on the Somalia Transition Plan. Council further takes note of the statements made by the representatives of Ethiopia, in its capacity as Chair of IGAD and African Member of the UN Security Council (A3), the United Nations (UN), and the European Union (EU);

2. Recalls its previous communiques and press statements on the situation in Somalia and on the activities of the AMISOM, particularly Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLIII)] adopted at its 753rd meeting held on 15 February 2018, in which Council was briefed on the political stabilization process in Somalia, as well as on the activities and exit strategy of AMISOM;

3. Commends the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) for finalizing the Somalia Transition Plan, with the support of the leadership of AMISOM, which demonstrates the ownership and readiness of the FGS to take over primary security responsibility for the country.

4. Endorses the Somalia Transition Plan, which includes a timeframe for the transition of security responsibilities from AMISOM to the Somali National Security Forces, as well as their capacity building. In this regard, Council expresses AU’s commitment to support the FGS and appeals to all Somali stakeholders to fully commit themselves towards the effective implementation of the Transition Plan with a view to stabilizing the country and restoring lasting peace;

5. Emphasizes that the Somalia Transition Plan is a realistic and comprehensive document which forms the basis for channeling collective efforts and undertake further planning so as to consolidate AMISOM’s gains and make progress towards the take-over of primary security responsibilities by the FGS. Council stresses that the full implementation of the Somalia Transition Plan is dependent on fully addressing the challenges raised by the Operational Readiness Assessment of regional forces, completion of discussions on the Somali troop generation, training, integration, accommodation, equipment and logistical support for the tasks related to the transition;

6. Recognizes the support provided by the AU Member States and the partners to the FGS and calls for provision of the requisite funding support for the implementation of the Transition Plan. In this regard, Council emphasizes the urgent need for streamlined and coordinated capacity building for the Somalia National Security Forces, particularly the training support provided to the Army, with clear distribution of roles and responsibilities among stakeholders, including AMISOM;

7. Stresses the importance of an orderly and gradual transfer of security responsibilities from AMISOM to the Somalia National Security Forces in order not to compromise the gains already made and foster conditions conducive for the full implementation of the Transition Plan;

8. Emphasizes that the Transition Plan should be a living document that should be regularly monitored and reviewed, and upon need, adjusted in light of emerging circumstances and prevailing security and political situations on the ground. In this regard, Council requests the FGS and AMISOM to regularly brief the Council on progress made on key milestones of the Transition Plan;

9. Expresses its deep concern over the long running humanitarian crisis in Somalia, which has now been aggravated by the over flooding of the Shabele River which has caused destruction, displacement and untold suffering to the people. In this respect, Council appeals to all AU Member States and partners to urgently extend humanitarian support to the population in need;

10. Commends the efforts deployed by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission and Head of AMISOM and reiterates AU’s tribute to the AMISOM Troop /Police Contributing Countries for their courage and sacrifice in the efforts to restore peace and security in Somalia. Furthermore, Council stresses the need for continued unwavering and coordinated action against all spoilers who obstruct peace in Somalia;

11. Welcomes the recent talks aimed at the full operationalization of the AU-Somalia Taskforce and reiterates its importance as a mechanism for enhancing bilateral cooperation and engagements between the FGS and the AMISOM at all levels, particularly as part of the implementation of the Somalia Transition Plan;

12. Looks forward to the outcome of the High Level Security Meeting on Somalia to be held in Brussels, Belgium, on 2 May 2018, where the FGS will present the pilot projects within the framework of the Somalia Transition Plan;

13. Decides to remain actively seized of the situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Peace and Security Department.