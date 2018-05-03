Ethiopia : United States Embassy to host Media Literacy Interactive Program for World Press Freedom Day

On May 3, World Press Freedom Day, the U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa will host a World Press Freedom Interactive Program featuring a panel of media experts in an interactive webchat to discuss the importance of media literacy in today’s fragmented news and information landscape.

This virtual dialogue will also allow students, educators, and journalists to discuss their own concerns and “leading practices” from their experiences with media literacy.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites the media to attend this event.

Date: May 3, 2018 at 2:45pm

Venue: American Center, located inside National Archives and Library Agency (NALA) (Wemezekir)

RSVP to Yohannes Gezahegn (091 151 2227) or Zelalem Befekadu (091 150 9522)

