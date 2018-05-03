Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Promote Uganda Ltd Sign Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Patrick Mugoya today, May 2nd 2018 signed an addendum to a 2006 Partnership Agreement with Promote Uganda Ltd. represented by CEO David Nsubuga.

Since 2006, Promote Uganda Ltd has been working with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to install and maintain TV plasma screens in the Lobbies of Uganda Missions abroad. This later evolved into provision of Promotional Videos about different sectors of Uganda, ranging from tourism promotion to Investment opportunities. The 2018 MoU signed between and MOFA and Promote Uganda is an addendum which includes the following areas of cooperation:

The production of “Meet Your Ambassador” TV program, Production of promotional materials and digital content about Uganda for use both at MOFA Headquarters and Uganda Missions abroad. Promote Uganda Ltd will also place at MOFA’s disposal, its production team for purposes of documenting and archiving audio-visual records of selected Ministry activities particularly in the area of Commercial and Economic Diplomacy.

The “Meet Your Ambassador” TV program will target Government as well as players in the Sectors of Business, Investment, Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Regional cooperation, Tourism, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Trade and Exports, Energy, Youth and Women.

Expressing pleasure at the developments, Amb. Mugoya said that it is important that the MoFA is able to reach out and educate the public about what it does, what Uganda’s Ambassadors abroad do and to help the public realize that several opportunities accrue from maintaining Uganda’s presence in different Capital’s abroad, as well as being a host to several Embassies in Kampala.

Mr. Nsubuga pledged to provide stronger support to the MoFA particularly in regards to documenting activities under Commercial Diplomacy stating that Embassies have “a wealth of information to share with the local population in the area of technology transfer, research and tourism”.

