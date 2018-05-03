South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address the Japan-Africa Public-Private Economic Forum, Sandton, Johannesburg

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday 03 May 2018, deliver the keynote address at the Japan-Africa Public Private Economic Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

The Japan-Africa Public Private Economic Forum, hosted by South Africa, is organised by the government of Japan and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and is scheduled to take place from the 3rd to the 4th May 2018.

The Forum, to be attended by business executives and representatives of government from African countries and Japan, is held in Africa with a view to accelerate the promotion of private sector-led economic growth by encouraging networking among African and Japanese companies.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Forum seeks to assist strengthen investment between Japan and Africa within the public and private sectors.

The South African government is committed to initiate measures towards economic recovery and creating employment opportunities.

The President is scheduled to address the Forum as follows:

Date: Thursday 3rd May, 2018

Time: 17h30

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.