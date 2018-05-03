Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) says lifestyle audits should be urgently conducted for South African Police Service (SAPS) and SITA employees

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants lifestyle audits to be conducted on employees of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and employees of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) as a matter of urgency. This is due to the information Scopa received today from Sita, which shows corrupt relationships between some of the employees of Sita and service providers.

The committee is concerned about the collusion between Sita officials and the convicted Boeremag member, Mr Andre du Toit, which led to Sita officials giving financial and other assistance to Mr Du Toit while he was in prison. Members of the committee are also concerned that an administrator in a junior position at Sita was able to register companies without disclosing to Sita and do business with the state through those companies. Scopa has also been informed that there are Sita employees who resigned while under investigation, the committee wants details of those former officials so that they can be named and shamed and face the consequences. The committee is waiting for Sita to report back on consequence management of these cases by 30 June of this year.

Scopa has requested the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Khehla Sithole, to submit a report on all current investigations including the Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) and Unisys contracts by 31 May 2018. The committee has also told SAPS to expedite all investigations involving SAPS officials. Scopa has also requested the Commissioner to inform the committee on why Brigadier Beauty Phahlane, the wife of the former Acting National Commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane, an official of SAPS, has not been suspended for her alleged involvement in corrupt activities within SAPS.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.