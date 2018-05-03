Statement on the death of a World Health Organization (WHO) team member in Somalia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed and condemns in the strongest terms the killing of Mariam Abdullahi Mohamed, a dedicated frontline worker in the WHO Somalia team, who was shot in Mogadishu on 1 May 2018.

All WHO staff and the wider humanitarian community in Somalia are shocked and saddened by the news of this brutal attack.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms Abdullahi, who was working to support polio eradication and immunization efforts.

“Ms Mariam was a much loved colleague who worked tirelessly to help ensure that Somali children get the best possible start in life,” said Dr Ghulam Popal, WHO Representative for Somalia.

WHO is working with the Federal Government of Somalia and partners to ensure the highest possible level of health for all the people of Somalia.

