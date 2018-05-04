2018 Euro Liberian Film Festival

To coincide with Europe Day (9th May) next week, the European Union in partnership with Kriterion Monrovia and the Office of the National Authorizing Officer will launch the second film festival in Liberia supported by the EU. This year the festival celebrates human rights and cultural heritage.

From 7th to 18th May 2018 the doors of multiple venues in Monrovia, Paynesville and Kakata will open to the public for free screenings in the framework of the 2018 EUROLIBERIAN Film Festival. The first edition of the film festival organized by the EU in Liberia took place in 2017.

In 2018 the European Union celebrates the year of “Cultural Heritage”. This year's film festival will offer a rich programme of Liberian, African and European movies, short films, and documentaries showcasing the rich diversity of culture and highlighting human rights and social issues from a global to a local context such as refugees, climate change and sexual and gender based violence.

The EUROLIBERIAN Film Festival is organized in partnership with local Liberian student organization Kriterion Monrovia. Following each screening, the organization's dynamic young animators will facilitate public discussions centered around the film content. In addition to film screenings the festival will include free workshops on storytelling and video production featuring some of Liberia's best traditional storytellers and film makers.

Most movies on the festival programme will be shown in Liberia for the very first time. Among them are movies about Liberia such as Stolen Childhood. Based on the true story of a rape survivor in Liberia, this film was financed by the EU to raise awareness against violence against children. The movie Silas, screened already at major festivals worldwide but not yet “back home”, is a tribute to the power of citizens and follows the work of a Liberian advocate seeking to protect the country's resources against illegal logging.

This year the EU is taking the festival to another level with screenings taking place not just in Monrovia but also in Paynesville and Kakata. In the capital city, events will take place in New Kru Town, Sinkor and West Point. The festival is open to the general public and free of charge. No reservation is required and seats will be available on a first come first served basis.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Liberia.