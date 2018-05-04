Attack on Libyan High National Elections Commission

The United States strongly condemns today’s ISIS-claimed attack on the Libyan High National Elections Commission in Tripoli. We offer condolences to the families of the victims and wish a quick recovery for those injured. We stand with all Libyans in the fight against terrorism and remain committed to working with the Government of National Accord to deny ISIS any safe haven in their country. This terrorist attack against a key pillar of Libya’s fragile democracy only deepens the United States’ commitment to support all Libyans as they prepare for credible and secure elections.

