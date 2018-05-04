Chairperson welcomes the recent positive developments in Guinea-Bissau

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the recent positive developments in Guinea-Bissau, in particular, the appointment of the new consensual Prime-Minister, Mr Aristides Gomes and the inclusive Government and commends the Bissau-Guinean actors for adhering to the 2016 Conakry Agreement. These developments demonstrate the commitment of the Bissau Guinean actors to dialogue and respect for the country’s Constitution, as well as for preserving the rule of law and ensuring non-interference by the security forces, in the country’s political situation.

While these positive developments are welcome, challenges remain in implementing the Conakry Agreement and organising legislative elections this year. In this respect, the Chairperson encourages the new authorities and all the Bissau-Guinean stakeholders to work closely together, within the framework of the democratic institutions of the country and stresses the necessity of fostering necessary conditions for the holding of legislative elections this year and the urgency of sustained action to more effectively address the current challenges facing Guinea-Bissau, in order to ensure long-term stability in the country.

The Chairperson reiterates AU’s deep appreciation to the ECOWAS for its relentless efforts to find a lasting solution to the current challenges facing Guinea-Bissau. He further expresses appreciation to CPLP, the EU and the UN for their continued support to the process of ending the crisis in Guinea Bissau.

The Chairperson reaffirms the AU’s commitment to continue assisting the Bissau Guinean actors in overcoming the challenges facing their country.

