EUCAP Sahel Niger: new head of mission appointed

Frank Van der Mueren, a Belgian senior police official, has been appointed as new Head of the European Union's civilian capacity building mission in Niger, EUCAP Sahel Niger. Frank Van der Mueren was previously seconded to EUCAP Sahel Mali as deputy Head of Mission and Chief of Staff since 2016. He has already worked for EUCAP Sahel Niger between 2012 and 2014.

EUCAP Sahel Niger was launched in 2012 to support capacity building of the Nigerien security actors. The mission provides advice and training to support the Nigerien authorities in strengthening their security capabilities. It contributes to the development of an integrated, coherent, sustainable, and human rights-based approach among the various Nigerien security agencies in the fight against terrorism and organised crime. On 18 July 2016 its mandate was amended to also assist the Nigerien central and local authorities, as well as the security forces in developing policies, techniques and procedures to better control and address irregular migration.

Frank Van der Mueren takes over from Ms Kirsi Henriksson, who had held the post from July 2016 to March 2018.

The decision was formally taken by the Political and Security Committee on 2 May 2018. The term of the new Head of Mission will initially run until 15 July 2018, the current end of the mission's mandate.

