GE Healthcare collaborates with Kenya Cardiac Society to train cardiac health professionals

The initiative is part of GE’s commitment to build capacity among hospital professionals in Kenya

GE will provide echocardiography equipment, content and facilitators for the training sessions, targeting medical personnel and technical staff from private and government-run institutions

KCS’s comprehensive training model will offer trainees the opportunity for high quality training while maintaining their work schedules. Trainees will get certification from the Kenya Society of Echocardiography, a subsidiary body of the KCS.

General Electric (GE) (www.GE.com) and the Kenya Cardiac Society (KCS) (www.KenyaCardiacs.org) have entered into a two-year collaboration to offer echocardiography training to physicians and technicians in public and private hospitals in the country. The training will enable the physicians and technicians to better offer primary baseline assessment for patients with identified cardiac illnesses.

The trainings, which will be held in six-month cohorts, will enrich participants with technical skills on cardiac imaging with focus to anatomy, physiology and hemodynamics as well as sonographic measurement and probe manipulation skills. The training will include several practical sessions led by professional sonographers and physician cardiologists.

Currently, Kenya has approximately 60 cardiac specialists. The course will see 40 personnel trained over the two-year duration of the partnership.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event to announce the collaboration with the Kenya Cardiac Society, Andrew Waititu, CEO, GE Healthcare East Africa said, “The challenge in the efficient delivery of good-quality cardiac care is the absence of skilled and well-trained Healthcare Professionals (HCPs). Our collaboration with the Kenya Cardiac Society to provide echocardiography training is a key step in improving access to quality healthcare across the country.”

According to the Kenya STEPwise Survey for Non-Communicable Diseases, mortality due to cardiovascular diseases in the country ranges from 6.1-8%. Most heart failure cases are caused by undetected, untreated or poorly treated hypertension. Good echocardiographic skills are critical in order to properly identify and diagnose the conditions that cause heart failure.

Dr. Bernard Gitura, President, Kenya Cardiac Society said, “Many facilities have inadequate echocardiography services as well as low access to training for practitioners in the treatment and management of various heart conditions. We are happy to collaborate with GE Healthcare to provide structured training that will enable participants to better diagnose and treat cardiac cases.”

GE Healthcare has a long history in supporting education and training to drive improved health outcomes. In 2016, GE inaugurated a healthcare training and skills institute in Kenya designed to train health professionals. Over 1900 professionals have benefited from the institute since its launch.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.

In case of any queries, please contact:

Ken Kamau

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Phone: +254 720 000 414

Email: [email protected]

Note to Editors

References:

1. Kenya STEPwise Survey for Non-Communicable Diseases, Risk Factors 2015 Report

About GE Healthcare

Harnessing data and analytics across hardware, software and biotech, GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE:GE) (www.GE.com). As a leading provider of medical imaging equipment, with a track record of more than 100 years in the industry and more than 50,000 employees across 100 countries, we transform healthcare by delivering better outcomes for providers and patients. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or The Pulse for latest news. For more information about GE Healthcare, visit our website at www.GEHealthcare.com.

About Kenya Cardiac Society

The Kenya Cardiac Society (KCS) (www.KenyaCardiacs.org) is the umbrella body for physicians and other health professionals with interest in cardiovascular care in Kenya. KCS’s vision is to champion the advancement of cardiovascular health in Kenya and the region. KCS seeks to facilitate discovery and dissemination of best practices. Our mission is to promote and maintain the highest standards of cardiovascular care through the prevention of cardiovascular disease and the education of the public and professionals. We seek to encourage, support and coordinate research and collaboration with key stakeholders.