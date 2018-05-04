Launch of the April 2018 International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Launch of the April’s 2018 IMF Regional Economic Outlook Report titled, Sub-Saharan Africa: Domestic Revenue Mobilization and Private Investment

Where: In Ghana, Movenpick Hotel, Accra
In Gabon, Ministry of Economy, Libreville

When:Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 9:45 a.m., local time in Ghana; 9:45 a.m., local time in Gabon

Who: Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director, African Department, IMF (to present in Ghana)
         Mr. Dominique Desruelle, Deputy Director, African Department, IMF (to present in Gabon)

Press briefings will also be held soon after at both locations:

  • 11:45 a.m. –  12:30 p.m., Movenpick hotel, Accra, Ghana
  • 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Ministry of Economy, Libreville, Gabon

 

How:     Media are invited to attend both press events.

