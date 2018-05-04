Launch of the April 2018 International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Launch of the April’s 2018 IMF Regional Economic Outlook Report titled, Sub-Saharan Africa: Domestic Revenue Mobilization and Private Investment

Where: In Ghana, Movenpick Hotel, Accra

In Gabon, Ministry of Economy, Libreville

When:Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 9:45 a.m., local time in Ghana; 9:45 a.m., local time in Gabon

Advertisement

Who: Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director, African Department, IMF (to present in Ghana)

Mr. Dominique Desruelle, Deputy Director, African Department, IMF (to present in Gabon)

Press briefings will also be held soon after at both locations:

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Movenpick hotel, Accra, Ghana

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Ministry of Economy, Libreville, Gabon

How: Media are invited to attend both press events.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).