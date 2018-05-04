South Africa: Communications Committee to meet Labour Unions from the SABC

The Portfolio Committee on Communications will tomorrow meet labour unions of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). Generally, these unions also serve employees within the sector overseen by the committee.

The employees at the SABC have over time raised various concerns about the running and general working conditions at the institution. The meeting is intended to listen to labour concerns and gather as much information as possible to enable the committee to do effective oversight over the entities it oversees.

Details of the meeting:

Date: Friday, 4 May 2018

Venue: Southern Sun, Katherine Street, Sandton

Time: 9.30 am

