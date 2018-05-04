South Africa: Minister Davies to Open R1 Billion Aspen’s High Containment Facility in Port Elizabeth

Members of the media are invited to the opening and inauguration of R1 billion Aspen pharmacare’s high potency manufacturing facility by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies:

DATE: Monday, 7 May 2018

TIME: 08:30

VENUE: Aspen Pharmacare, 8 Gibaud Road, Korsten, Port Elizabeth

The High Potency suite, more correctly called, HCS – High Containment Suite – Unit 4, together with the investment in the sterile facility will see the creation of additional new jobs. The opening is a partnership between the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) and ASPEN.

Aspen has also benefitted from various incentives from the dti, in relation to executing on the mandate of the dti thus increasing its local presence and manufacture capacity to provide for both national and international needs.

RSVPs should be directed to Mamosa Dikeledi via email: [email protected] or telephone on 076 023 4170/012 394 1680.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.