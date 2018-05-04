South Africa: Minister Radebe to deliver a Public Lecture on Energy Efficiency

The Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe will deliver a Public Lecture on Energy Efficiency on Friday, 4 May 2018, at the University of Mpumalanga, under the Theme: “Promoting an affordable and sustainable energy mix in support of radical socio-economic transformation.”

The public lecture is the Department of Energy’s initiative to make a contribution towards active participation of students in energy related matters, career development and economic development as envisioned in the National Development Plan (NDP). The Department of Energy (DoE) recognizes that there is a need to educate students and other stakeholders on Energy as a driver and developer of the economy.

This lecture forms part of the department’s annual energy month activities held every year in May. During this month, the department profiles the work of the DoE by implementing initiatives aimed at promoting the department’s programmes internally and externally.

The Lecture is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 4 May 2018

Time: 14:00 – 17:00

Venue: University of Mpumalanga, Nelspruit.

