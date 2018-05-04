Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Central African Republic

The Secretary-General condemns the violence that erupted in Bangui, Central African Republic, on 1 May, resulting in at least 22 people dead and over 100 injured. Two MINUSCA staff were also injured in subsequent violence.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to the wounded.

The Secretary-General calls for calm and urges the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these repeated attacks and quickly bring those responsible to justice. The Secretary-General also expresses his continued concern over inflammatory rhetoric that seems to be prevalent. He recalls that there is no justification for incitement to violence or hate speech.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his support to the Central African Republic and to MINUSCA’s role to protect civilians and stabilize the country. He urges all actors to cease violence and work together to bring peace and stability to the country.

