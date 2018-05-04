The African Union condemns the terrorist attack on the Libya National Election Commission in Tripoli, Libya

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the Libya National Election Commission, in Tripoli, which occurred on 2 May 2018, in which over 14 people were killed and many more wounded, including the staff of the Election Commission and police officers.

The Chairperson is dismayed by this dastardly attack against the offices of the Electoral Commission and the tragic loss of life as a complete outrage committed, not only against the people and Government of Libya, but also aimed at undermining the efforts to prepare the country towards national reconciliation and nationwide elections.

On this tragic occasion, the Chairperson offers his condolences to the bereaved families and the people and Government of Libya.

While reiterating AU’s willingness and commitment to fight the scourge of terrorism, it lends its support to the Government of Libya to ensure that it continues on the path of peace, security and development, and to work with the international community in the broader effort of fighting for the complete eradication of terrorism and the return of the country to lasting peace and development.

