United Engine Corporation presents its latest gas compressor and power generating equipment in Tehran

Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC) (www.UECrus.com), specializing in the development, serial production, service & support of gas turbine engines, is presenting at Iran Oil Show 2018 its most up-to-date products which are especially suitable for the Iranian market – gas compressor sets GPA-16, GPA-25 and gas turbine power generating set GTA-25.

UEC firmly considers Iran with its booming oil & gas industry as one of the most promising future partners. At Tehran Oil Show, UEC is aiming at finding new partners in the field of the gas compressor and power generating equipment as well as fostering the current cooperation.

According to the UEC estimates, having highly reliable gas compressor equipment is especially important for Iran. That is why the corporation awaits the interest in its gas compressor sets with the rated power of up to 25 MW such as GPA-16 and GPA-25. Technically UEC’s gas turbine units, which are developed from the world-famous Russian aero engines, meet all the modern standards, while the price can be considerably lower when compared to the competitors. Apart from the gas compressor sets, UEC is marketing in Iran its gas turbine power generating sets with the rated power of up to 25 MW – such as GTA-25. For all its products UEC is offering long-term maintenance and service assistance.

UEC is ready to discuss various financing options, including financial leasing or export credit loan with interest rate subsidization according to Russian high-technology products support program. The corporation is also ready to assess the possibility of localizing the production in Iran.

GPA-16, an automated outdoor gas compressor set rated at 16 MW, is pre-fabricated and provides the minimization of assembly pieces for shipment. Such design allows reducing transportation and installation costs at the site. This gas compressor set stands out among the similar products in terms of operation and maintenance in severe weather conditions. Also, the general cost of the life cycle management is comparatively very low.

GPA-25 integrates all the latest technologies of the gas turbine and compressor industry. The highly efficient PS-90GP-25 engine, developed on the base of the PS-90A aero engine (used on Il-76, Il-96, and other aircraft), can be used as a compressor drive of GPA-25 (as well as in GTA-25). GPA-25 are used in the compressor stations of the major pipelines. Currently, the units for Power of Siberia pipeline are being manufactured.

GTA-25 is an automated 25 MW gas turbine power generating set of either outdoor or indoor design. UEC considers the unit’s power range as very relevant to the Iranian needs. GTA-25 set can be operated as a stand-alone unit or as a part of the power generating plant. Following the customer request, the units can be completed with hot water-heating boilers or waste heat recovery units and a booster compression station.

Contact:

JSC United Engine Corporation

Tel./ Fax: +7 (499) 558-38-83

P[email protected]

About United Engine Corporation

UEC (United Engine Corporation, part of the Rostec State Corporation) (www.UECrus.com) is specializing in the development, serial production, service & support of engines for aviation, space programs, and naval applications, as well as for the oil & gas industry and power generation.