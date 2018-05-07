African Union’s support to the Somali Transition Plan and the upcoming AU-UN Joint Review of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)

The Commissioner for Peace and Security – Amb. Smail Chergui and the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia – H.E. Hassan Ali Khayre exchanged views on AU’s support to the Somali Transition Plan and the upcoming AU-UN Joint Review of AMISOM. During the discussion, Amb. Smail Chergui made reference to the Communique of the Peace and Security Council adopted at its 769th Meeting held on Monday 30 April 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia which commends the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) for the finalization of the Somalia Transition Plan. The Communique further appreciates the critical role of AMISOM in the transition process which should ultimately enable the FGS to take over primary security responsibility of Somalia.

Relatedly, the Commissioner and the Prime Minister agreed that AMISOM should continue engaging and contributing to political processes in Somalia. In this regard, AMISOM will extend its civilian presence across AMISOM’s area of responsibility to provide support to inclusive political processes. It was also agreed that the role of the AU is critical in providing capacity building support, including training and mentoring, to the Somalia National Army (SNA) and Somali Police Force (SPF). Additionally, AMISOM will continue to support stabilization and other related activities as provided for in the Somali Transition Plan.

Based on the above, it was reiterated that the upcoming AU-UN Joint Review of AMISOM as per UNSCR 2372, should consider enhancing the existing capacities and capabilities of both AMISOM and Somali Security Institutions to effectively facilitate the Transition.

