Communications Committee to take South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Employees Issues up with the Board

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has received various concerns from labour unions representing employees within the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in relation to general challenges faced by employees in the organisation. The committee resolved to take the concerns and to raise them with the board, senior management team and the Department of Communications.

Of major concern to the committee is the allegation that the space for interaction between the board and management with the employees is constrained, leading to lack of information that trickles down to employees. “It is concerning that a sub-committee of the board has had only one meeting with unions in order to find solutions to challenges faced by employees since appointment of the new board. The leadership of the organisation must create an environment that will enable consultation between the institution and its employees,” said Mr Humphrey Maxegwana, the Chairperson of the committee.

The committee also raised its concern about the proliferation of unions at the SABC as this weakens the unions and employees. Furthermore, the seeming lack of interaction between the many unions deprived them of the necessary unity of purpose.

Another matter of concern that the committee said it will take forward with the board is progress in relation to the changing of the problematic organisational culture that had taken root within the previous board and management. The committee has always maintained that an organisational culture that must be cultivated is one that enables the SABC to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

The unions also highlighted the funding model that the SABC currently uses and its sustainability going forward. The committee highlighted that this matter will also be addressed with the Board together with the department.

The committee further said it will raise concerns in relation to allegations of casualisation of freelancers within the institution. Also, the matter of the 26 employees that were fired as well as allegations of medical aid fraud will be raised and a detailed report must be received from management.

The committee committed itself to continuously engage the unions in ensuring that the SABC functions. Furthermore, the committee will engage the board, management and the department to address the matters raised.

