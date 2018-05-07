Communique on the address of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to the Pan-African Parliament and his visit to Namibia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, will address the Pan African Parliament tomorrow, 7 May 2018, in Midrand, South Africa, during the opening ceremony of its 6th legislature. The Chairperson will outline the priorities of the Union and provide an update on ongoing efforts with regard to peace and security, democracy, human rights and good governance, continental integration, institutional reform of the African Union and Africa's place in the world. He will also discuss ways of enhancing collaboration between the Commission and the Pan-African Parliament in the delivery of the objectives outlined in Agenda 2063. The Commissioner for Political Affairs, Minata Cessouma Samate, will also participate in the opening ceremony of the Pan-African Parliament.

Following his trip to South Africa, the Chairperson of the Commission will travel to Windhoek, Namibia, for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Hage G. Geingob. The visit will provide an opportunity to discuss various aspects of the African Union agenda, including the ongoing institutional reform, the financing of the Union and the improvement of its working methods, continental integration following the launch of the Single African Air Transport Market in Africa and the signing of the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport, regional peace and security, environment, as well as issues related to gender equality.

During his visit to Namibia, the Chairperson of the Commission will be accompanied by the Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, his Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop, and senior officials of the Commission.

