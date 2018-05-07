New United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Project to Continue the Fight against HIV in Ethiopia

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has recently concluded its Mulu Most At Risk Populations Project to combat HIV/AIDS in Ethiopia and is announcing the launch of a new follow-on project, HIV Services for Key and Priority Populations Activity.

Over the past five years, USAID’s Mulu Most At Risk Populations Project provided community-based HIV services through a network of private facilities and drop-in centers that offered comprehensive and confidential HIV testing, care, and treatment reaching more than 1 million female sex workers and at-risk individuals.

There will be a special event to highlight the success of the Mulu Most At-Risk Populations Project and to launch the new USAID HIV Services for Key and Priority Populations Activity that will continue to fight HIV/AIDS in Ethiopia. USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed will be the special guest and deliver remarks on behalf of the U.S. Government.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend this event.

Date: May 8, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Addis Ababa

Please RSVP to Beza Admasu, Strategic Behavior Communications Change Advisor at PSI, at (+251) 911 62 58 52.

