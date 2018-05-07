President of Botswana H.E. Mr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi on Official Visit to the Republic of Seychelles

The President of the Republic of Botswana, H.E. Mr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi and his delegation will be arriving in the Republic of Seychelles this afternoon, Monday 7th May on a one-day official visit as part of his tour of SADC countries.

During his visit, President Masisi will meet with President Danny Faure at State House on Tuesday 8th May where they will undertake a 'tour d'horizon' of the various bilateral engagements of the two countries – in particular, discussions will revolve on the proactive relationship that Seychelles and Botswana share in the field of education.

Ahead of the tête-à-tête between the two Heads of State the two sides and their respective delegations will engage in breakfast meetings to further enhance relations between Seychelles and Botswana in the context of the proposed General Cooperation Agreement.

